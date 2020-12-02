Kelly Clarkson speaks out about ‘horrible’ divorce and why she walked away

American singer Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her divorce and how she realized she wasn’t happy in the marriage.

In conversation with author Glennon Doyle on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the American Idol alum talked to the writer’s new book about her first marriage and finding love again.

Speaking about her own experience, Clarkson said: "Glennon, you write about the fallout from your divorce — I'm obviously going through one right now.”

"It's horrible. There are so many hard parts. The hardest for me is the kids ... I think, as women especially, we're trained to take it all on and deal with it and you're fine. But it's your babies that you worry about,” added the Breakaway singer who recently filed a divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock.

Doyle responded to her saying: "We're trained to believe to avoid at all costs a broken family. Oh my God, I'm staying in this marriage for [my daughter], but would I want this marriage for her?"

"We've all been trained to believe a good mother is a liar. I didn't leave a marriage in spite of being a good mother; I left because I am a good mother,” she added.

Clarkson joined in, saying: “That's what I needed to see to make a step in my own life. This isn't happiness, and we both deserve better. That line so hit home for me: I don't want this for everyone in this scenario right now."