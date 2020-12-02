Hamza Ali Abbasi dishes details about his first-ever book: 'Obviously its about God'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani star Hamza Ali Abbai, who has been on a long break from acting since October last year, has disclosed that he was in the process of writing a book about God.
The Pyare Afzal actor took to Twitter and announced his decision of penning a book about God.
He tweeted: “In the process of writing a book....obviously it,ll be about God [sic].”
Abbasi went on to say that the book will be ready by June 2021. “Hoping to be done by June 2021 Insha Allah. Will be a little inactive on social media bcz of that,” he concluded.
The Mann Mayal star has been on a path towards spirituality since he revealed last year his decision to let his acting career take a back seat while he learns more about Islam and spreads its message.
"I look at all my trophies, that mattered a lot to me because it was the symbol of my hard work being rewarded, and I wonder about what these awards will mean after I die. To my children and grandchildren, these will mean nothing, they're just pieces of metal," he had said in a video released last year about turning towards God following his atheist beliefs.
"There were only two things I saw continue after my death; serving humanity with charity and what not - which is compulsory anyway - and devoting my life to God. I want to spend the rest of my life talking about God and spreading His message. Call it religious activistism, call it a declaration or whatever, but now I want to talk about God," said Abbasi in the video that became the talk of town.
However, later this year, the actor clarified that while he was indeed on a path towards spirituality, he hadn't given up on his acting career entirely and would still take on some roles which he deems appropriate.