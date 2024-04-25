Drake faces legal trouble over use of Tupac Shakur’s AI voice in song

Tupac Shakur's real estate declared Drake is unauthorised to use the AI-generated voice



Drake is in hot waters after using an AI-generated voice of late rapper Tupac Shakur in his new song, Taylor Made Freestyle.

Though the 37-year-old artist used AI-generated voices for multiple artists, Shakur’s estate alleged in a letter obtained by Rolling Stone on Wednesday that Drake was not authorised to do so.

The letter also claimed that the song was disrespectful to Shakur’s legacy.

As such, Shakur’s estate has issued a cease and desist letter to Drake, demanding that he take down Taylor Made Freestyle, which was a diss track for fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar, within 24 hours.

They further noted that Lamar was a close friend of the estate and has always honored Shakur, who was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in 1996. Therefore, Drake’s use of Shakur’s AI-generated vocals to diss Lamar violates the publicity of Shakur, Lamar, and the estate.

Another rapper whose AI-generated voice was used by Drake was Snoop Dogg, who admitted that it took him by surprise.

However, he took it in good faith, responding to it in a lighthearted post.