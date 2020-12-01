Queen, Prince Philip opt for 'quiet' Christmas amid Covid-19 pandemic

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s Christmas festivities will not be the same this year as the Covid-19 pandemic will see them have a more downgraded celebration.

According to a palace spokesperson, they have decided to turn down their celebrations and will be enjoying the holidays "quietly" at Windsor Castle instead, which has been their venue for both national lockdowns.

"Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor," the spokesperson said.

It was earlier reported that the Queen had asked Kate Middleton and Prince William to stay out of her Christmas celebrations this year and not be a part of the bubble amid the pandemic.

This is because Kate and William's young kids, George, Charlotte and Louise are considered as potential threat to their aged great-grandparents which is why they won't be seen celebrating the occasion with the rest of the royal family.