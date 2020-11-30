close
Mon Nov 30, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 30, 2020

Machine Gun Kelly blames his failure on beef with Eminem

Machine Gun Kelly started a  war of words with Eminem by tweeting about the Detroit rapper's daughter in 2012.

The Cleveland rapper  recently discussed his infamous beef with Eminem admitting that it was his dispute with Slim Shady that prevented his album "Hoetel Diablo" from becoming  a success.

Talking to Interview Magazine, MGK  said  "Hotel Diablo" failed to meet expectations because it  was released shortly after he had released a diss track against Eminem.

"As a hip-hop album, ("Diablo" is) flawless front to back, and also a hint at the evolution of how I went into a pop-punk album. But it was coming off the tail-end of that infamous beef (with Eminem). So no one wanted to give it the time of day," Machine Gun Kelly was quoted as saying.

"It’s like if you make a (expletive) movie and then you come out with a great movie right after, but people want to focus on the fact that they hated whatever you just did. What I did in the beef was exactly what it should be, but that project wasn’t welcomed."

Hitting back at MGK, Em had released a diss song "Not Alike" and MGK Kelly followed with his own, "Rap Devil" which Eminem countered with "Killshot." 

