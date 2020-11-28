‘Ertugrul’ stars Engin Altan Duzyatan and Esra Bilgic’s new dazzling photo breaks the internet

Turkish stars Engin Altan Duzyatan and Esra Bilgic, who portray leading roles in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, have won the hearts of their fans yet again with their new adorable photo.

Engin Altan, who essays titular role in the drama series, and Esra Bilgic’s never-before-seen dazzling photo was shared by their fan on social media and the picture has taken the internet by storm.

In the picture making rounds on the social media, Engin and Esra could be seen striking happy pose together.

Esra Bilgic looks stunning in subtle makeup.

Engin Altan and Esra rose to fame with their stellar performance in Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Currently, Esra is seen in romantic crime drama series Ramo.

Esra Bilgic's dazzling looks in the crime series attracted huge applause from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.