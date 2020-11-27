Justin Timberlake’s donation to Cerebral Palsy patient ‘moves’ the family

Justin Timberlake recently gifted a wheelchair-assessable van to a child with Cerebral Palsy and his family and community is overjoyed with the beautiful act of kindness.

He not only gifted a state-of-the-art van to make the family’s life easier, he also engaged in a heartfelt and wholesome conversation which has taken social media by storm.

In Timberlake’s conversation with the father and son the singer was quoted saying, "It's my pleasure. Like I said, I heard there was a goal to try to get this van before Thanksgiving. I heard your story and saw a little news clip about it."

According to People, he even admitted, "I was so moved that I want you guys to have this van. I'm going to cover all the costs. I want you guys to have a great holiday. You inspire me, Jake."

For the unversed, it was Michael Abbott Jr. who told a local news channel, WJHL, about the teen’s situation, and after it caught Timberlake’s eye, he rushed in to help.

Tim spoke to the same local news outlet after his conversation with Timberlake occurred and was quoted saying, “It’s going to make his life much easier as we go into our future and it’s going to make my life a lot easier because there’s not many people that can lift him up and sit him in a van like he needs. It’s going to make our lives so much easier because of the independence he’s going to have as a young man now.”





