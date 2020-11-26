close
Thu Nov 26, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 26, 2020

Eminem's reaction to TikTok version of Godzilla leaves fans in splits

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 26, 2020

Eminem on Wednesday left his fans in splits as he shared a TikTok version of  Godzilla, a track from his last album "Music To Be Murdered By".

Taking to Twitter, the Detroit native shared the video with a caption that read "who did this".

The caption accompanying the video suggested that Em enjoyed the funny version of his song which was an instant hit for the incredible speech with which he had delivered the lyrics. 

The video received some hilarious replies on Twitter. 

Check out the video below:


