Chrissy Teigen says she is stuck in a ‘grief depression hole’ after pregnancy loss

Fashion icon Chrissy Teigen is giving fans an update on how she has been coping with the loss of her pregnancy and the wave of grief that came with it.

Turning to Twitter, the 34-year-old gave an update to her fans about being stuck in a ‘grief depression hole.’

“I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole. But do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon,” she wrote.

“They’ll call when I’m better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me, ok? thank u and love you!” she added.

Teigen and her husband and singer John Legend lost their baby boy, Jack, earlier this year after the model started facing complications in her pregnancy.