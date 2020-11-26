close
Thu Nov 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 26, 2020

Chrissy Teigen says she is stuck in a ‘grief depression hole’ after pregnancy loss

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 26, 2020
Chrissy Teigen says she is stuck in a ‘grief depression hole’ after pregnancy loss

Fashion icon Chrissy Teigen is giving fans an update on how she has been coping with the loss of her pregnancy and the wave of grief that came with it. 

Turning to Twitter, the 34-year-old gave an update to her fans about being stuck in a ‘grief depression hole.’

“I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole. But do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon,” she wrote.

“They’ll call when I’m better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me, ok? thank u and love you!” she added.

Teigen and her husband and singer John Legend lost their baby boy, Jack, earlier this year after the model started facing complications in her pregnancy. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment