Pakistani celebrities love to watch popular drama 'The Crown'

Pakistani celebrities are among the fans of the popular drama 'The Crown', which has been one of the most talked-about television shows of 2020.

The Netflix series, based on the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, gained more popularity after it took a controversial turn in its fourth season with the entry of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Lady Diana Spencer.

Pakistan's popular actor Osman Khalid Butt seems to be the biggest fan of 'The Crown', which has found a solid fan base in Asia, as he shared an interesting post about the controversial show on his Instagram.

The actor wrote alongside his picture: 'Damn, I look fresh for someone who spent all night binge-watching The Crown and had an early call-time.'

The show is also popular in India as legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has the show on his binge-watch list. And he 'can’t stop watching' it.



The legendary actor lauded the drama's writing and performances as he wrote: "And the Crown in all its glory continues. What performances, what writing and what learning on the English language pronunciations, custom, tradition ceremony, history, opinions, monarchy … all rolled into one absolutely. ‘Cannot stop watching’ experience."

The first season of 'The Crown' was released by Netflix on November 4, 2016, the second on December 8, 2017, the third on November 17, 2019, and the fourth on November 15, 2020. The fifth season is anticipated in 2022.

'The Crown' received accolades at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards, won Best Actress for Foy in the lead role and Best Actor for John Lithgow as Winston Churchill, and has secured a total of 39 nominations for its first three seasons at the Primetime Emmy Awards, including three for Outstanding Drama Series. It was also nominated for Best Drama TV Series at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.