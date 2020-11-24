BTS’s RM reminisces upon moment when Ashton Kutcher ‘suddenly carried me out’

BTS recently reacted to the love Hollywood A-listers like John Cena have been showing them and even touched on RM’s "sudden" experience with the fireman’s carry.

During their interview with Esquire, the boys gushed over John Cena’s heartfelt kind words towards them and even touched upon the moment when Ashton Kutcher “suddenly” carried RM out to the stage on his back firefighter style.

They initially began by reacting to Cena’s old interview with Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last September.

For the unversed, the wrestler admitted at the time, "When something becomes a thing, it's open for criticism and I love what this band has done because they're this massively popular thing. They've been so globally popular for so long, I was like, 'Okay, I should probably know about this.' When I started to look at BTS and listen to their music, I was originally drawn."

Hope was the first one to react to that clip. He explained how “That’s real love right there.” Even RM admitted, “We love you, as much as you support us.”

However, the highlight of the entire chat was the moment when RM was forced to address the historic moment when Hollywood A-lister Ashton Kutcher actually carried him back on stage.

The singer began by questioning the entire situation, “Why’d he suddenly carry me out? I was caught me off guard, honestly!”

While RM seemed totally shell-shocked, the rest of the boys admitted they felt flattered during the entire situation. Suga explained, “Since I was little I knew him as the guy who looked good in jeans, that’s how I knew him. He was cool.”

Jin also chimed in and claimed, “I was startled because he suddenly picked me up and carried me out. He was cool. Tall too. He’s handsome.”