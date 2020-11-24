Director, who ridiculed Lukas Gage’s apartment, refuses to apologize

The director who came under fire for criticizing American actor Lukas Gage’s apartment, has come forth to defend himself.

British director Tristram Shapeero has come forward to address the controversy that was unleashed on him.

The Riverdale actor had shared a recording of his Zoom audition where his apartment’s ‘tiny’ size became subject of the director’s jibe who didn’t realize he was unmuted.

"I don't have any apology because I didn't say anything bad. You have to look up the definition,” he said in a video published by TMZ.

“The context of which it was said, and the context of the meanings of the words, need to be properly evaluated,” he added.

In the now-viral video, Shapeero had commented on Gage’s apartment, saying: “These poor people live in these tiny apartments. Like, I'm looking at his background and he's got his TV and, you know—.”

That is when Gage chimes in to remind Shapeero that he is unmuted.

Shapeero is known for directing hits like New Girl, Community and Parks and Recreation.