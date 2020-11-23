‘Prince Harry rubbed his freedom in William’s face,’ Diana’s former aide recalls

Prince Harry and Prince William have a bit of competition going on since they were kids.

And while William may enjoy more perks as the heir to the throne, Harry has one thing that his elder brother may possibly only dream about: freedom.

An old incident has come up, courtesy of Princess Diana’s former protection officer Ken Wharfe who recalled how the rivalry between the two dates back to their childhood.

Harking back to a car journey with the boys and Diana as well as their nanny, Wharfe said, per Express UK: “It’s alright, I can do anything because I won’t be King. You will be, therefore I can do what I want.”

“As children, I always thought it was rather funny,” he added.

“Many, including Diana, thought that Harry – given his predilection to being quite robust and good at taking orders – would have made a good King himself,” he explained, adding that Diana had nicknamed him ‘Good King Harry’ when he was a kid.