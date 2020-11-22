Gal Gadot reflects on her addiction to smoking: ‘I never liked being a role model’

Gal Gagot's attraction to smoking: ‘I never liked being a role model’

Gal Gadot became her own master from a very young age and since then, has chosen to blaze her own trail. So much so, that her “devil may care” attitude led her to discover cigarettes from a very young age.



However, it was only when Gadot became a mother that she started feeling it was time to kick her habit to the curb.

The actor touched upon her journey to becoming smoke free during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

There she admitted her true intentions behind quitting cigarettes, explaining how at the end of the day it was “for myself and for my daughter and for my family, friends.”

With her past rebellious ganders staring back at her through the rearview mirror, Gadot also admitted “I try not to think about being a role model; I try to be the best version of myself, period.”

“But I do love everything that Wonder Woman represents. She stands for love and compassion and acceptance and truth, and I think that those values are so important, especially nowadays with everything that’s going on in the world.”

She concluded by saying, “I do believe that if each and every one of us had a little bit of Wonder Woman’s values, the world would be a better place.”