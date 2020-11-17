Queen to strip Harry and Meghan of royal titles the same way as Prince Edward's abdication?

Queen's perfect solution to settle Harry and Meghan's royal titles row earlier used for Prince Edward

Queen Elizabeth is facing immense pressure from royal fans who are urging her to strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles once and for all!



The matter has intensified in lieu of the couple's controversial Netflix deal that has come under fire owing to The Crown's cruel depiction of the royal family.

Royal expert Marlene Koenig believes that the Queen can use a perfect solution to settle the royal titles row for good.

"The Queen could remove the HRH and the title Prince, are they going to do that? No," she said.

"My feeling and suggestion is that when Harry and Meghan have the credits of the projects they are working on, they just use Meghan and Harry, Sussex," Koenig revealed.

She further told Express UK that the same method was used for Prince Edward, who instigated a constitutional crisis after abdicating the throne in order to marry divorced socialite Wallis Simpson.

"Remember when Prince Edward ran his production company, Ardent, he used Edward Windsor. He didn't use His Royal Highness Prince Edward, he used Edward Windsor," she recalled.

Koenig also suggested royal advisers to put forward this compromise to Harry and Meghan.

"There is a lot of precedence for using just the geographic part of your title for your professional name. That would solve a lot of problems, that would be the perfect way out," the expert said.