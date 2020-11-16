Meera Ansari ties the knot in a fairytale ceremony in New York

Meera, daughter of veteran actor Bushra Ansari, made the announcement via her social media

Famed Pakistani model and actor Meera Ansari got married in an enchanting ceremony in New York.

Daughter of veteran actor Bushra Ansari, made the announcement via her social media as she shared enthralling photos of her fairytale wedding in New York.

“‘Surely, with hardship comes ease.’ Quran 94:5,” she wrote alongside the majestic photos of her posing with her husband.

The happy bride stunned in peach ensemble by Vera Wang on her big day, as she posed with her two kids from her previous marriage.



Soon after, wishes from all around poured in as her fellow celebrities all extended love and prayers to the new couple.



Anoushey Ashraf wrote, “Mubarak!!” with a heart emoji while Vaneeza Ahmed said: “Mubarak, so happy for you lots of love and duas.”