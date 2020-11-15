close
Sun Nov 15, 2020
November 15, 2020

Queen Elizabeth 'desperately' working to raise cash amid difficult financial year: report

Sun, Nov 15, 2020
Queen Elizabeth 'desperately' working to raise cash amid difficult financial year: report

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly reduced prices in Buckingham Palace’s gift shop, all in an effort to ease her financial struggle during a difficult year.

The biggest price cut, according to Express UK, has come on her official website, The Royal Collection. From calenders to commemorative coins, everything has received a monumental price slice to entice customers.

Currently, royal fans can eaily snag one of the Queen’s Palace Calendars with a 50% price decrease. Even her commemorative coin for 2020 has been reduced drastically from its original price of £4.95.

For the unversed, “This commemorative coin depicts Buckingham Palace on the obverse side and a crown and national floral emblems design on the reverse.”

This desperate move reportedly comes in light of the tourism curb the UK has seen this year. 

