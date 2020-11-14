Pharrell Williams starts masterclass aimed at shedding light on racial discrimination

Pharrell Williams will be giving lessons on empathy and teach his fans the value of kindness

US singer Pharrell Williams has taken an initiative aimed at imparting wisdom on how racial injustice affects the lives of many.

The musician will be giving lessons on empathy and teach his fans the value of kindness.

For the purpose, Williams has partnered with 'Master Class' and 'Uninterrupted' to release a mini MasterClass episode on the much more in-depth topics of empathy. The six-minute video will also talk about racism and social justice.

Announcing the same in a tweet earlier Williams said the full video of his master class is available now to stream on the 'Uninterrupted' website.

Currently streaming is episode one of five, called The Power You Hold.

“Empathy’s greatest potential is equality for all mankind. We’ve never seen that. We don’t know what that looks like. It’s never happened. Because equal means equal," he says in the clip.

Speaking of a social-justice business focus, Williams also released a new song, Entrepreneur, in which he collaborated with Jay-Z to celebrate Black pioneers.