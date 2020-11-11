Khloé Kardashian being ‘pressured’ into reconciling with Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is on the cusp of a major life decision and she is feeling its pressure weighing down on her shoulders.

Per a recently aired episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians the reality TV cant seem to make up her mind regarding her ex.



Thursday’s episode gave fans a look into Khloé’s inner turmoil, for while the star feels she’s in a “really good place” co-parenting with Tristan, she is not sure if she wants to cement their relationship as anything more than that.

Khloé spoke about this issue with her best friend Malika Haqq on the show and was even quoted saying, "He's been super helpful, and when I was isolated, he helped with so many responsibilities. I can also tell his energy is different."

She went on to say, "He's like, 'I just want you to know, if ever you are thinking the same thing, I'm here for you.'" As a result of that, “I feel a little more pressure. He's never said, 'I need an answer,' but I feel like he needs an answer as to like, what are we doing."

"I do feel pressure from Tristan but not because he's ever told me — I've never had an ultimatum from Tristan. I just feel like it's been over a year since we broke up and now that we're hanging out more, I can tell that he's getting antsy."

Khloé concluded chat by explaining how, "I just wish I had a definitive answer on my end. I 100 percent have a block up, but who wouldn't? Every relationship I go into, they're always disappointing and [expletive] up. I have every reason to be guarded. I have every reason to have these bricks up and layers. If somebody cares enough, they will take those bricks down brick by brick."