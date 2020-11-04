close
Wed Nov 04, 2020
Web Desk
November 4, 2020

Prince Charles and Camilla travel with their own bag of alcohol: report

Web Desk
Wed, Nov 04, 2020

The police guards of Prince Charles and Camilla carries a big of  the couple's drinks  during their travels.

The royal coupe  travel with their own alcohol to avoid their drinks being tampered with, reported Express UK citing royal reporter Gordon Rayner.

Prince Charles is the first-in- line to the British thorn after his mother Queen Elizabeth and is likely to .

"The Duke and the Duchess Cornwall sometimes take their own alcohol so there’s no danger of their drinks being spiked,” Rayner said.

According to the journalist, Prince Charles, Camilla do not carry the bag themselves..

“Their police bodyguard will discreetly carry a bag of their drinks,” he said.

