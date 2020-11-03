close
Tue Nov 03, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 3, 2020

Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on pregnancy rumours

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 03, 2020

Reality star  Khloe Kardashian seemingly  quashed pregnancy rumors prompted by Halloween pictures with Tristan Thompson and daughter True.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 36-year-old beauty shared a slew of pictures  of herself, beau Tristan Thompson, and their daughter True on Halloween.

The Good American co-creator expertly put the rumor to rest by directing the fan to take a look at her picture,  according to People.

When a fan commented that they were "still convinced @khloekardashian is going to tell us in a couple months that she's pregnant" on Twitter, Khloé was quick to shut down the speculation.

'Well my abs say otherwise babe,' Khloe replied, which garnered a ton of virtual support from fans, family, and friends, alike.

She looked stunning  in a shiny gold bustier which put her flat abs and flirty cleavage front and center.  The photos also showed the duo's two-year-old daughter sporting a pleated gold gown that matched her parents' costumes.

Her family and friends quickly flooded the comments section with their reaction to her glamorous getup, with sister Kourtney Kardashian writing, "Holy,"  who received nearly 1,500 likes on her comment.

Kris Jenner made sure to show her daughter some love by writing: 'STUNNING!!!!!!!'

