Queen Elizabeth irked at Prince Philip's portrayal in 'The Crown'

It has widely been reported that members of the British royal family are big fans of Netflix's The Crown, which is based on their past history.

And while many have claimed that Queen Elizabeth II herself also binge-watches the regal show, reports have emerged about her reaction to some aspects that did not sit well with her.

As per a report by Express, the monarch was not too happy about the second season of the show and how it had portrayed her husband Prince Philip negatively.

The outlet quoted a royal courtier as saying: "The Queen realizes that many who watch The Crown take it as an accurate portrayal of the royal family and she cannot change that."

"But I can convey that she was upset by the way Prince Philip is depicted as being a father insensitive to his son’s well-being," they added.

"She was particularly annoyed at a scene in which Philip has no sympathy for a plainly upset Charles while he is flying him home from Scotland. That simply did not happen," it was revealed further.