Lady Gaga has a hilarious response to Donald Trump's attack

Donald Trump's communications director, Tim Murtaugh had attacked Lady Gaga and Joe Biden

American singer Lady Gaga has clapped back at US President Donald Trump's attack on her over her links with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

In a press release issued earlier, Trump's communications director, Tim Murtaugh had dubbed the former vice president "desperate" following his decision to bring Gaga on board to help him campaign in Pennsylvania.



“Nothing exposes Biden’s disdain for the forgotten working men & women of PA like campaigning with anti-fracking activist Lady Gaga,” he said.

“This desperate effort to drum up enthusiasm is actually a sharp stick in the eye for 600,000 Pennsylvanians who work in the fracking industry," he added.

Fracking, also known as hydraulic fracturing is a method of drilling into earth's surface to extract chemicals, water, sand, oil as well as gas for the purpose of creating energy. This method is also a major cause of pollution.

Clapping back at Trump and his communications director, Gaga wrote: "HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris."



