Johnny Depp libel case: UK Judge rules if Amber Heard actually defecated in actor's bed

Judge Andrew Nicol decided on who actually defecated in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's marital bed

Johnny Depp's libel case against a British tabloid reached a shocking verdict when a UK judge ruled the publications 'wife-beater' claims related to his ex-wife Amber Heard were proven to be "substantially true."

High Court Judge Andrew Nicol also analysed and decided on who actually defecated in Depp and Heard's marital bed, as alleged earlier.

Upon filing the lawsuit against his wife, Depp had accused Heard and her friends of openly defecating in his bed, as means of taking revenge on him.

Depp had stressed how the incident “led him to conclude that his marriage to Ms. Heard could not continue” and sparked one of their many fights.

About the allegations, Judge Nicol ruled, “For what it is worth, I consider that it is unlikely that Ms. Heard or one of her friends was responsible."

Because the incident happened in Depp's absentia, "It was Ms. Heard who was likely to suffer from the feces on the bed, not him," he added.

“It was, therefore, a singularly ineffective means for Ms. Heard or one of her friends to ‘get back’ at Mr. Depp,” the judge wrote.

He also noted evidence that one of Heard’s dogs, Boo, “had an incomplete mastery of her bowels after she had accidentally consumed some marijuana.”

A representative of the actress earlier told The Post, “This accusation is completely untrue and has been designed purely to humiliate Ms. Heard."