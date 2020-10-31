Queen Elizabeth banned from showering Princess Beatrice, Eugenie with massive gift

Queen Elizabeth's gift was rejected by Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's mother during childhood only

Queen Elizabeth has a repute of showering royal family members with lavish gifts.



However, in the case of her granddaughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the monarch was banned from gifting them a multimillion-pound mansion over a jaw-dropping reason.

According to royal insiders, the Queen tried to gift Princess Eugenie and Beatrice the £1.5million Birch Hall house in 1997.

However, the gift was rejected by the princesses mother, Sarah Ferguson, during their childhood only.

This is because she was afraid the family will not be able to afford the maintainence of the stunning mansion.

Birch Hall, that features a humungous tennis court, an outdoor heated swimming pool, and a separate two-bedroom cottage for staff was sold later.

Because the Queen has properties all over the UK, she has a habit of passing them onto people close to her.

Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand revealed in their book Finding Freedom, "The Queen took great pleasure in gifting homes to her family members, a senior aide said.

"Her Majesty gave Sunninghill Park to Prince Andrew; Bagshot Park to Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex; and Anmer Hall to William and Kate.

"'It's her thing!' the aide added.