Lili Reinhart slams ‘insecure’ body shamers for snide remarks about weight gain

Lili Reinhart recently set the record straight by clapping back at body-shamers who have been trolling her for having gained weight during quarantine.

The Riverdale star took to Twitter to put an end to the incessant bullying she is being subjected to and wrote, “If you’ve gained weight during this pandemic— like me and millions of others— just know that you don’t need to justify the way you look to anyone. You don’t need to “explain” yourself.”

The Twitter bashing did not end their either, the actress later posted yet another public jibe at netizens when she went on to write, “Anyone who comments on your weight gain is incredibly insecure. Confident, level-headed people don’t insult others.”

Reinhart ended her collection of tweets with a note that read, “Remember that the next time a random person feels the need to comment on your appearance. Accept that they are dealing with their own insecurities. And move forward with love.”



