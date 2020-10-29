Prince William, Harry, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘can no longer mend’ broken bonds

Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle can reportedly no longer fix their broken bonds, all because the fallout is just too great at this point.

This realistically negative prediction comes through royal correspondent and expert Ingrid Seward’s observations about the royal fold.

It was during her interview with the Pod Save the Queen podcast, that Ingrid Seward shed some light on her thoughts and explained why she feels the Cambridge’s and Sussexes’s can never go back to the way they were.

She was quoted saying, "You never know with family relationships. Sometimes it becomes more of an effort to try and repair it, than it is just to leave it as it is.”

"I rather doubt that they will ever get back to how they used to be. I really don't think so. I think that's probably a broken relationship.”

"I think perhaps if something happened to Catherine or Meghan, the boys would be together again. But as long as their ladies are there and their families are there.”

She concluded by saying, "If there was an awful tragedy it would bring them together, but otherwise I don't think that relationship will be mended. But that is a really personal point of view and I might not be right."