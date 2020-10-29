Katy Perry rushes to Orlando Bloom’s aid amid adorable Instagram live fail

Katy Perry’s unconditional tech support for Orlando Bloom, especially in light of his recent social media frenzy, has warmed its way into the hearts of fans across the globe.

Bloom upheld his reputation for being ‘terrible’ with social media when he called on Perry for tech support amid his socially-distant interview with former CNN Chief White House Correspondent, Jessica Yellin.

The interaction will live on, on social media archives for life and in it, Bloom could even be heard saying, "How do I do this? How do I find Jessica? Why don't you come here and show me. By the way, it's quite amusing because Katy's here going, 'Wait a second.'"

At that moment the Grammy award-winning singer swooped in to save the day and even gave fans a quick ‘hi’ before fixing Bloom’s little tech blunder, and vanishing as quickly as she appeared.

Later on in the same conversation, Bloom even thanked Yellin for being his “very first” Instagram star. The actor even captioned the entire interaction, claiming, "Thanks to @jessicayellin for taking the time and thanks to you all for asking some amazing questions regarding voting this election cycle. I hope this helps. It was my first instagram live. A few hiccups, but you can see the rest in the next post! #Vote."

