Anne Hathaway opens up about the ‘stupidest’ ways she survived quarantine

Anne Hathaway stole the show when she opened up about her ‘stupid’ Covid-19 quarantine antics and even left fans gasping for breath.

During her remote appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Show, the Princess Dairies actress shed light on some of her most candid quarantine thoughts.

She was even quoted telling the TV show host, "You know those little magical thoughts that you have that kind of keep you going, keep your anxiety at bay? You're just like, 'As long as I do this thing, everything's gonna be fine."

There came a time when Hathaway dived deep into baby proofing and chose to do so with Japanese tape, "I decided that it would keep my family safe if I put tape around all of our light switches and our door knobs.”

While it didn’t really pan out the way the actress hoped it would, "That wasn't even the stupidest thing that I did."

Later on into the quarantine period, Hathaway started 'losing her sensibilities' and turned to “sensible heels” for some reason. “I was so I think freaked out about everything that I convinced myself that if just wore a pair of sensible heels, everything would be fine."

No sooner did the actress admit to her lackluster moment, did she also turn bashful and start to wonder, "Why am I saying this stuff out loud on your show?"

Kimmel became rather perplexed by Hathaway’s comments and ended up wondering if the star found herself ‘far away from the germs’ whenever she wore heels.

The star however ended up in a fit of giggles over Kimmel’s assumption and claimed, "It's so generous of you that you thought there was an idea behind it. It was a feeling. It was a really dumb feeling and it lasted exactly five hours."