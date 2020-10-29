Angelina Jolie’s lawyer withdraws from her case as Brad Pitt seeks joint custody

In the latest turn of events, one of Angelina Jolie’s lawyers has withdrawn from her ongoing custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

As the Fight Club actor, 57, actively tries to seek joint custody of their six children, Jolie’s lawyer Samantha DeJean filed a ‘Notice of Withdrawal of Attorney of Record’ with the Los Angeles Superior Court, reported HollywoodLife.

DeJean, who was Maleficent actor’s lead lawyer, hadn’t specified the reason for her withdrawal.

The exes had locked horns in a court war after Jolie filed for a divorce back in September 2016 and had requested to be the primary physical custodian alongside joint legal custody.

Pitt responded by filing for a plea to have joint legal as well as physical custody of their kids, Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, Knox and Vivienne, 12.