Ertugrul actor greets fans on Eid Milad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Cem Ucan, the Turkish actor who rose to international fame for his role as Aliyar Bey in "Dirilis:Ertugrul, on Wednesday greeted his fan on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW).
Muslims in Pakistan will celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) on Friday and government has announced a public holiday on the occasion.
Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the message for fans in a Turkish language post .
Cem recently met Pakistani actor Imran Abbas in Istanbul and promised to visit Pakistan.
He had also shared a couple of pictures with Imran Abbas on his Instagram account.