close
Wed Oct 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 28, 2020

Ertugrul actor greets fans on Eid Milad

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 28, 2020

 Cem Ucan, the Turkish actor who rose to international fame for his  role as Aliyar Bey in "Dirilis:Ertugrul,  on Wednesday greeted his fan on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW).

Muslims in Pakistan will celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) on Friday and government has announced a public holiday on the occasion.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the message for fans in a Turkish language post .

Cem recently met Pakistani actor Imran Abbas in Istanbul and promised to visit Pakistan.

He had also shared a couple of pictures with Imran Abbas on his Instagram account.

Latest News

More From Entertainment