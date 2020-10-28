Ertugrul actor greets fans on Eid Milad

Cem Ucan, the Turkish actor who rose to international fame for his role as Aliyar Bey in "Dirilis:Ertugrul, on Wednesday greeted his fan on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW).

Muslims in Pakistan will celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) on Friday and government has announced a public holiday on the occasion.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the message for fans in a Turkish language post .

Cem recently met Pakistani actor Imran Abbas in Istanbul and promised to visit Pakistan.

He had also shared a couple of pictures with Imran Abbas on his Instagram account.