Jennifer Lawrence clarifies she is a 'proud Democrat’ after Republican claim

Jennifer Lawrence re-joined Twitter this year and the Joy actress is putting her social media to good use amid the upcoming US elections.



Clearing the air after claiming that she was a Republican, Jennifer took her Twitter handle this Tuesday, explaining to fans that she "would like to clarify my voting record."

"I grew up in a republican family and voted for John McCain in 2008, but through [Barack] Obama's presidency, and growing up to realize I was voting against my own rights, I am proud to say I am a Democrat," declared Jennifer.

The actor is famously claimed to have declared that she was a ‘little Republican’ in a recent interview for the podcast Absolutely Not. The podcast was hosted by Heather McCain who had an in-depth conversation with the Hunger Games actor, ranging from her marriage with Cooke Maroney to how she spent her quarantine.

What caught the attention of a lot of people, however, were her past political beliefs.

The star called herself a 'little Republican' back when she cast her first vote for John McCain against Barack Obama in 2008. Jennifer revealed that she grew up in a house that was pro-Republican and hence, she was raised to "see the fiscal benefits of some of the Republican policies."

With Donald Trump’s election, Jennifer’s views towards Republicans drastically changed. While speaking of Trump with the host, she explained, "This is an impeached president who's broken many laws and refused to condemn white supremacy and it feels there's been a line drawn in the sand."

Like every other US citizen, Jennifer has been quite vocal about the racial injustices that surfaced in the Trump era. The Kentucky-born actor specifically raised her voice for the political unrest that has been pivoting in her hometown, of Louisville, Kent.

"In the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and countless others, I'm inspired by the millions of people around the world who have banded together to finally say 'enough'... the collective voice of the people enacting real change, and that gives me hope," wrote Jennifer for V Magazine.

The actor signed off with a message to all her fans: "The bad news can feel overwhelming at times, but the most important thing is to stay focused on the ways we can all be part of the solution.”