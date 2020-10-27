Scott Disick heartbroken over 'KUWTK' finale after season 20

Scott Disick was especially reluctant to let go of 'KUWTK'

Scott Disick is taking E! network's reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians' end pretty hard.

According to an insider, Disick was reluctant to let go of the show.

“Scott was especially upset about the show ending,” the source revealed.

A second source told Us Weekly that the Kardashian-Jenner family decided to bid farewell to the show after season 20 rolls out in 2021 as a natural break regarding their deal with E!

“The show ended because their contract was up, so they either needed to re-sign or call it,” the insider added. “And it just seemed perfect timing to do it at season 20.”

The exit was made public in an announcement made by Kim Kardashian last month.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children,” Kim wrote.

“We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way," she added.