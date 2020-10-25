close
Sat Oct 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 25, 2020

'Meghan Markle was likely to take on extra responsibilities after Prince William became king'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Oct 25, 2020

It's been a while since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from their roles as senior royals but  experts and commentators are still  discussing pros and cons of her departure .

According to Express.co.uk, Meghan's life would have changed even more if she had remained a senior member of the British royal family.

The former actress is currently living in the United States after the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry decided to step down as senior royals.

Quoting a royal expert from a 2018 interview, the website reported that the "Suits" actress was expected to take on extra responsibilities after Prince William became the king.

According to the website, former royal butler Grant Harrold said, “The Duchess of Sussex will have an important role to develop, as one day she will be sister-in-law to the King.

He said, “She will take on duties on behalf of the monarch as we see the royals do today for the Queen.

Grant Harrold added, “I imagine we will see more of the Duchess of Cambridge, as well, as she prepares for her future role as Queen.

Latest News

More From Entertainment