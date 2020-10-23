Adventurous Shakira relishes the thrill of surfing on the rough waves

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Shakira felt the thrill of surfing as she recently rode the waves in a surfing lagoon in Spain.
Taking to Instagram, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer shared a couple of pictures in which she is seen donning surfer costume.
"Last week, pure Oxytocin at the Wavegarden!," she captioned her post.
Meanwhile, the singer shared her experience in a video posted by the Instagram account of Wave Garden, a company that claims to be the creators of "game-changing wave technology for world-class, commercially viable surfing lagoon.