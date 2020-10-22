Beyoncé vows to stand by the Nigerian public ‘There has to be an end to SARS’

Beyoncé has decided to take a stand and has vowed to stand by those Nigerian brothers and sisters who are being impacted by “senseless police brutality.”

The singer showcased her pain via her Instagram account and posted a written vow, promising to stand by effected citizens, all to the best of her abilities.

“I am heartbroken to see the senseless brutality taking place in Nigeria,” Beyoncé began by writing, “There has to be an end to SARS.”

“We have been working on partnerships with youth organizations to support those protesting for change. We are collaborating with coalitions to provide emergency healthcare, food and shelter. To our Nigerian sisters and brothers, we stand by you.”



For those unaware, a number of demonstrators took to Nigerian streets to protest police brutality, the infestation of SARS, as well as kidnapping, extortion and even harassment.