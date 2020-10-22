Princess Diana nicknamed ‘a prisoner of war’ stuck in Buckingham Palace

Princess Diana, the princess of the people, has been known throughout history through a number of nicknames, however, the most allegedly accurate and morbid one appears to be a 'prisoner of war.'

The ‘hostage’ princess reportedly was “bound by the constitutional circumstance” during her time in the royal household and was forced to adhere to clusterphobic regulations.

Back in 1992, the author of the book Diana: Her True Story, Mr Mortan, wrote about the princess’s personal ‘hell’. He discussed her personal nickname and even touched upon her struggles with clusterphobia and other eating disorders.

Per an extract from his book, Mortan wrote, "She was a hostage to fortune, held captive by her public image, bound by the constitutional circumstance of her unique position as the Princess of Wales and a prisoner of her day to day life.

"Her friends refer to the acronym POW as meaning 'prisoner of war'. Indeed the cloying claustrophobia of royal life merely serves to exacerbate her genuine fear of confined spaces."

According to Express UK, the height of her clusterphobia was first showcased during one of her visits to the National Hospital where she was scheduled to have a full body scan done "because her doctors feared she may have a cervical rib.”

There, "Like many patients, once she was inside the enclosed scanning machine, she felt very panicky and needed to be calmed down with a tranquilliser. It meant that an operation which should have lasted 15 minutes took two hours."