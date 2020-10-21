Sofia Richie enjoys lunch with a friend in Los Angeles days after spotted with a mystery man

Sofia Richie enjoys lunch with friend in Los Angeles

Sofia Richie, who is mainly focusing on her fitness since her breakup with boyfriend Scott Disick, enjoyed lunch with a friend in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles on Tuesday days after she was spotted with mystery man.



The reality TV show star and Sofia confirmed their split in August 2020 after three years of dating. They were first linked together in 2017.

On Tuesday, Sofia, 22 was spotted in black tennis skirt while heading for lunch with the friend. The model looked sporty and casual.

Sofia’s friend joined her seemingly after they both got in a round of tennis, as she also donned a monochromatic tennis outfit and sneakers.

She was also recently spotted with a mystery man at Nobu in Malibu. According to reports, the man was Cha Cha Macha co-founder Matthew Morton.