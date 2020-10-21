Ertuğrul's Cem Uçan aka Aliyar joins Imran Abbas for a game of pool

Famed Turkish actor Cem Uçan and Pakistani heartthrob Imran Abbas were spotted rubbing shoulders recently over a game of pool upon the former’s visit to Turkey.

The 44-year-old actor who is known for his role as Aliyar Bey in Dirilis: Ertugrul, turned to his Instagram and shared photos from his meeting with the Khuda Aur Muhabbat star.

“THANK’S FOR YOUR VISIT MY BROTHER,” wrote Uçan on Instagram as he shared a photo of the two superstars striking a pose.

Abbas also gave a glimpse into his visit as he turned to Instagram with a series of photos, and wrote: “Wonderful meeting with the famous Turkish actor @cemucann ( aliyar bey).”



The star cast of the Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul has made waves in Pakistan after the show first aired on the state-run PTV upon the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

