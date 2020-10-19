Priyanka Chopra reveals she is missing home in India

Priyanka Chopra, who lives in Los Angeles with her husband US singer Nick Jonas, has revealed that she was missing her home in India amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Sharing a sweet photo with her niece Sky Krishna on her Instagram handle, the Sky Is Pink actress captioned it with a heart emoji and wrote, “Miss home...”

In the picture, Priyanka and her niece are seen huddled on the couch together.



According to Indian media, the super cute picture of Priyanka with her niece is from their playtime in Los Angeles.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

On the work front, Priyanka has resumed working again and is currently promoting her upcoming new horror-thriller Evil Eye.