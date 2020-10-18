Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi gushes over his bride

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice’s husband recently shed light on their relationship and gushed over his ladylove during an extensive interview.

The interview in question was conducted by the Financial Times and contains adorable titbits from Edoardo’s rather smitten few days, following his marriage.

The property tycoon even admitted to having held his wedding ring in high esteem, and told the leading daily that, "An object I would never part with is my wedding ring."

Not only that, the newest addition to the British royal fold also discussed details surrounding his wedding suit during the course of his interview.

He was quoted saying, "The last item of clothing I added to my wardrobe was the Huntsman morning suit I wore for my wedding. I worked with a brilliant cutter and creative director called Campbell Carey. It was a wonderful process and for the rest of my life, every time I put on that suit I’ll feel happy."

In an effort to make their day special, despite it being such a low-key gathering, Edoardo commissioned a center piece to commemorate their special day. "The best gift I’ve ever given is a bronze figurative sculpture, which I commissioned from my stepfather, the sculptor David Williams-Ellis, for my wife’s birthday last year.”

He went on to say, “His studio is next to my mother’s house so we’d see him in there every day covered in clay. It’s so special for us to have a piece of his work in our home.”

Even the groom’s parents are elated to welcome the princess into their family. His parents, Nikki Williams-Ellis and Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi feel that "Our family has known Beatrice for most of her life. Edo and Beatrice are made for each other, and their happiness and love for each other is there for all to see. They share an incredibly strong and united bond, their marriage will only strengthen what is already a wonderful relationship."