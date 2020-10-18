close
Sat Oct 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 18, 2020

Princess Diana felt caged while leading extremely triggering royal life

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Oct 18, 2020

Princess Diana goes into depth about all of the pros and cons of being a royal

Princess Diana felt extremely suffocated while trying to adjust in the royal family and thought it left deep repercussions on her mental health for years to come. 

Most people think being part of the royal family is just fancy dinners and exotic experiences, however they forget that leading life as a royal is not a bed of roses. 

Princess Diana described the feeling as being a bride 24/7. 

This was revealed by royal author Bryan Kozlowski in his new book Long Live the Queen! 13 Rules for Living from Britain's Longest Reigning Monarch, which really went into depth about all of the pros and cons of being a Princess. 

"[Royal life] is a bit like, as Princess Diana later described, always having to turn up on time for a wedding 'every day of your life—as the bride,'" Kozlowski writes.

 You might think that this feeling applies to all royals, but it’s also known that her Majesty the Queen of England, Scotland and Wales, Queen Elizabeth ll, actually enjoys this lifestyle and even finds strength in it, as revealed by biographer Carolly Erickson.

Latest News

More From Entertainment