Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release new official photo - and it's a direct hit at the royal family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new official photo bears striking contrast to their royal snaps

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking the world by storm after their new official photo for their latest non-royal venture was released.

The Duke and Duchess posed for their TIME100 photoshoot while taking a direct hit at the royal family, primarily because of how their photos bear a striking contrast to their previous royal snaps.

The photo was showcased by TIME magazine's promotional teaser of the virtual event scheduled to take place next week.

In the monchromatic photo, Harry and Meghan are both wearing suits, with Meghan sitting on a chair while Harry leans on the arm rest.

The Duchess is resting her arm on her husband's leg and smiling broadly.

Describing the royal couple's appearance, TIME magazine stated, "On October 20, join TIME and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a specially curated TIME100 Talks episode that will dive into the state of our digital experience.

"'Engineering A Better World' will bring together experts, advocates, and online creators to elevate essential and timely conversations that impact all of us - and explore how we can create online communities that are more compassionate, safe, and trustworthy."

Last month, Harry and Meghan released a video message ahead of their TIME100 appearance, recorded at their Montecito abode in California.

The couple urged everyone to vote in the upcoming US elections and reject hate speech.

"As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity," Harry had said.