Gal Gadot as Cleopatra: Internet enraged over ‘whitewashing’ of Egyptian queen

Israeli-American actor Gal Gadot is gearing up to star as the Egyptian queen, Cleopatra for her upcoming biopic.

The Wonder Woman star’s casting has raised quite a few eyebrows as many fans wondered why the makers hadn’t considered finding an Egyptian actor to play the Egyptian queen.

"Hollywood's at it again with the whitewashing,” one fan wrote, while another added: "So...there were no Egyptian women to play, um, an *Egyptian* queen?"

“Which Hollywood [expletive] thought it would be a good idea to cast an Israeli actress as Cleopatra (a very bland looking one) instead of a stunning Arab actress like Nadine Njeim?" a third chimed in.

Author Morgan Jerkins wrote: “I’m sure Gal Gadot is going to do a wonderful job as Cleopatra. However, for me personally, I would love a Cleopatra who’s darker than a brown paper bag, because that seems a bit more historically accurate.”

Cleopatra’s actual ethnicity, however, remains a bit of a mystery ass some historians note that while the queen was born in Egypt, her family line was from Macedonian Greece.