Fri Oct 09, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 10, 2020

Queen Elizabeth's daughter-in-law under isolation after exposure to corona-infected person

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Oct 10, 2020
Sophie Wessex staying in isolation, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Friday

Queen Elizabeth's daughter-in-law, Sophie Wessex, is under strict isolation after getting exposed to person infected with coronavirus.

The Duchess of Wessex is taking precautions as per the prescribed protocol, the Buckingham Palace said in a statement. 

"Earlier this week The Countess of Wessex came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19," reads the statement released on Friday.

 "Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home," adds the palace.

The royal is likely to stay  at her Bagshot Park home, along with husband Prince Edward and their two children, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn.

