Machine Gun Kelly reveals more details about new project

Hours after teasing his fans with a new project, Machine Gun Kelly has finally revealed that "it's a musical".

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the Cleveland rapper said he is working on a project, without revealing the title.

"3rd day on set directing our “untitled” project, except now... it finally has a name," he wrote.

Hours later, he took to Instagram and shared a video with TikTok star Chase Hudson.

"Final day. that’s a wrap. it’s a musical. my first time directing. i’m not saying anything more," the singer captioned his post.



He chose not to reveal whether his project features Chase Hudson.



