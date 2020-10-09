close
Fri Oct 09, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 9, 2020

Machine Gun Kelly reveals more details about new project

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Oct 09, 2020

Hours after teasing his fans with a new project, Machine Gun Kelly has finally revealed that "it's a musical".

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the Cleveland rapper said he is working on a project, without revealing the title.

"3rd day on set directing our “untitled” project, except now... it finally has a name," he wrote.

Hours  later, he took to Instagram and shared a video with TikTok star Chase Hudson.

"Final day. that’s a wrap. it’s a musical. my first time directing. i’m not saying anything more," the singer captioned his post. 

He chose not to reveal whether  his project features Chase Hudson.


