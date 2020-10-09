Machine Gun Kelly reveals more details about new project

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hours after teasing his fans with a new project, Machine Gun Kelly has finally revealed that "it's a musical".
Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the Cleveland rapper said he is working on a project, without revealing the title.
"3rd day on set directing our “untitled” project, except now... it finally has a name," he wrote.
Hours later, he took to Instagram and shared a video with TikTok star Chase Hudson.
"Final day. that’s a wrap. it’s a musical. my first time directing. i’m not saying anything more," the singer captioned his post.
He chose not to reveal whether his project features Chase Hudson.