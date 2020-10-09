Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive apology over son Archie’s photos

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received an apology from the news agency that invaded their privacy back in July when it took drone pictures of son, Archie.



The couple was in their private residence in LA when the incident had taken place. Their lawyer, Michael Kump, claimed that the news agency responsible for the act has to be accounted for.

The lawyer, in a statement said: "Over the summer, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took action against intrusive and illegal paparazzi photos taken of their family at a private residence.”

"Today, the agency responsible for those photos apologized and agreed to a permanent injunction and reimbursement of a portion of legal fees."

He ecstatically announced that his clients have won the lawsuit and would be compensated well.

"This is a successful outcome,” he wrote.

Agency has also agreed to destroy all the copies of the photos they took of Archie who was then 14 months old. The agency also agreed to pay half of Meghan and Harry’s legal fee for the suit.

"All families have a right, protected by law, to feel safe and secure at home,” the lawyer concluded.