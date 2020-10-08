'Brad Pitt is single now': When BTS's Kim Seokjin was told by a fan

BTS fans love the fact that Kim Seokjin is a big fan of Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt and wants to collaborate with the "Fight Club" actor.

A video fo Seokjin 's views about continue to be the favorite clip of Brad Pitt and BTS fans.

In the viral video, Kim Seokjin expresses his desire to collaborate with Brad Pitt.

As Kim speaks a member of the crowd is heard yelling that Brad Pitt is single now.



















