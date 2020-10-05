Kourtney Kardashian is not expecting fourth child with Scott Disick; KUWTK star is happy being mother of three

Kourtney Kardashian is not pregnant with fourth child with her ex Scott Disick and she is happy being mother of three.



Kourtney recently sparked pregnancy rumours and fans were convinced she was expecting her fourth baby with Scott.

The TMZ citing sources reported that the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star was not pregnant as speculated after the latest trailer of KUWTK was released.

The report further says Kourtney is happy being mother of three --Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick and Reign Aston Disick—the star shares with her ex Scott Disick.

The TMZ was told by the sources that the teaser of KUWTK was taken out of context.

It is to be noted here that recently, Kourtney turned to Instagram and shared a post, featuring a shadow and some eagle-eyed fans thought it looked like a baby bump of the star. This kept the rumor mill churning.

Meanwhile, rumours are abuzz Scott is dating model Bella Banos.