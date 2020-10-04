Queen Elizabeth described Princess Diana's interview as 'frightful thing'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Queen Elizabeth had described her daughter-in-law Princess Diana’s 1995 Panorama interview as ‘a frightful thing to do’, a new documentary has revealed.
This was revealed by former director of the National Theatre Sir Richard Eyre in a documentary, named Diana: The Interview That Shocked The World.
Sir Richard, who was BBC governor at that time revealed that he had a lunch with Queen after Diana’s interview where her Majesty said, “A Frightful thing to do, frightful thing that my daughter-in-law did”.
According to Sir Richard Eyre, Princess Diana had 'presented herself as a victim' in the broadcast’s interview, that was viewed by over 20 million people.
In the documentary, he also remarks on the make-up by Diana during her encounter with interviewer Martin Bashir.
According to the report by Daily Express, Diana did eventually inform the Queen's private secretary.